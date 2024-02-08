Q4 2023 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

My name is Stig Frederiksen, and welcome to the Norden full year call.



Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-Chief Executive Officer - Member of the Executive Management



Thank you very much, Stig. My name is Jan Rindbo. I'm the CEO of Norden and let me start by highlighting some of the key highlights for 2023. So Norden delivered a net profit of $400 million a year. We delivered 32% return