Sep 22, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Jonathan Thomson - Diploma PLC - CEO & Director
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our call. Thank you for joining us at such short notice. I'm joined by our CFO, Barbara Gibbes.
I hope by now you will have had access to an RNS, and hopefully, our presentation, too. So we'll run through the 15 or so slides and hopefully have plenty of time for your questions at the end. So we'll get started.
Turning to the second slide. We're very, very excited to be acquiring Windy City Wire and Cable, which is a fantastic U.S.-based controls business. It's absolutely consistent with our business model, which, as you know, is about strong differentiating value-add customer propositions. It's about exciting organic growth potential. And it's about strong management teams and cultures that will deliver that for us. And this business has that in [spades].
It's also right in our strategic sweet spot. So expanding into the U.S., which I believe is the best industrial market for our seals and controls businesses. And it's in a core product range that we understand well.
Diploma PLC Acquisition of Windy City Wire Cable and Technology Products LLC M&A Call Transcript
