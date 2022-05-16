Half Year 2022 Diploma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Diploma Half Year Results Webcast and Conference Call. I will now hand you over to Johnny Thomson, CEO. Please go ahead.



Jonathan Thomson - Diploma PLC - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. I hope you're all healthy and happy. Thanks for joining our half year update. It's great to have you with us today. I'm here as usual with our Finance Director, Barbara Gibbes. So I'm going to start with an overview. Barbara will then take you through the numbers, and then I'll come back for a review of the businesses, and there'll be questions as normal at the end.



So let's get straight into it. I'm delighted with our performance and our strategic progress in the last 6 months. We're executing our strategy of building high-quality, scalable businesses for organic growth. Our organic growth and operating margins have again been strong in the half, and we're confident in our materially upgraded guidance for the full year communicated in April. We've invested GBP 172 million in 3 strategically important