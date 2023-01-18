Q1 2023 Diploma PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonathan D. Thomson - Diploma PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on our quarter 1 update call. I'm here with Chris Davies, our CFO. The agenda for this morning, I'll say about 5 minutes worth of comments on our strategy on the quarter 1 performance and a few words on the outlook at the end. And of course, we'll do questions after that.



So to start with a quick reminder of our strategy, which is to build high-quality, scalable businesses for sustainable organic growth, we do that by focusing on diversifying our specialized business revenues to drive organic growth, to build scale and increase resilience. That diversification strategy entails driving great exposure to high growth end segments, penetrating further our core geographies and expanding addressable markets with new product.



Alongside that, we're also progressing our