Q2 2023 Diploma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Great to have you with us today. Thanks for joining. I'm here as usual with our CFO, Chris Davies. From agenda, I'll start with an overview, and then Chris will take you through the numbers, and I'll come back to discuss the businesses. And at the end, there'll be questions as usual.



So let's get started. It's been another very positive half for Diploma. We've delivered a strong performance across all of our key financial metrics, building on our long-term compounding track record. And we're executing on our strategy of building high-quality, scalable businesses for sustainable organic growth. Diversifying our specialized businesses is driving organic growth, scale and resilience. We continue to develop our business' value-add model for scale, and we're encouraged by good