Q3 2023 Diploma PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jonathan D. Thomson - Diploma PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining. I'm here as usual with our CFO, Chris. We have 2 RNSs out today, one on our quarter 3 trading and a second one on an exciting European Fluid Power acquisition to update you on. So I'll say a few words now on both of those. And then, of course, we'll open up to questions as usual at the end.



So starting with the Q3 trading, we've had another strong quarter. Our year-to-date organic growth is now 9%. Importantly, as we said at the half year, remaining volume-led principally. As expected, the growth is still strong but moderated a little as comparators get a little tougher. And all