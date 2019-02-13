Q4 2018 Dundee Precious Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Dundee Precious Metals Fourth Quarter 2018 Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call will be recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Janet Reid. Please go ahead.



Janet Reid - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Manager of IR



Good morning, everyone. I'm Janet Reid, the Manager of Investor Relations, and welcome to Dundee Precious Metals fourth quarter conference call. With me today are Rick Howes, President and CEO; and Hume Kyle, Chief Financial Officer, who will each comment on the quarter; as well as David Rae, Chief Operating Officer; Nikolay Hristov, SVP of Sustainable development; and John Lindsay, SVP Projects, who are here today to assist with answering any questions following our formal remarks.



After close of business yesterday, we released our fourth quarter and annual result and hope you've had an opportunity to review our material. All forward-looking information provided during this call is subject to the forward-looking