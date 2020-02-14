Q4 2019 Dundee Precious Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Dundee Precious Metals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised, today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Jennifer Cameron, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jennifer Cameron - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Jennifer Cameron, Director of Investor Relations, and I'd like to welcome you to Dundee Precious Metals fourth quarter conference call. With me today are Rick Howes, President and CEO; and Hume Kyle, Chief Financial Officer; who will each comment on our results, as well as David Rae, Chief Operating Officer; who is available for the question-and-answer session following our remarks.



After the close of business yesterday, we released our fourth quarter results and our 3-year outlook, and hope you've had an opportunity to review our material.



All forward-looking information