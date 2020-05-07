Q1 2020 Dundee Precious Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Jennifer Cameron - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you and good morning. I'm Jennifer Cameron, Director, Investor Relations, for Dundee Precious Metals and I'd like to welcome you to our first quarter conference call. With me today are David Rae, our incoming President and CEO; and Hume Kyle, Chief Financial Officer.



After the close of business yesterday, we released our first quarter results and hope you've had an opportunity to review the material.



All forward-looking information provided during this call is subject to the forward-looking qualification, which is detailed in our news release and incorporated in full for purposes of today's call. Certain financial measures referred to during this call are not measures