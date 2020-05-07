May 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Dundee Precious Metals' first quarter's results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call may be recorded. Thank you.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Jennifer Cameron. Ma'am, please go ahead.
Jennifer Cameron - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you and good morning. I'm Jennifer Cameron, Director, Investor Relations, for Dundee Precious Metals and I'd like to welcome you to our first quarter conference call. With me today are David Rae, our incoming President and CEO; and Hume Kyle, Chief Financial Officer.
After the close of business yesterday, we released our first quarter results and hope you've had an opportunity to review the material.
All forward-looking information provided during this call is subject to the forward-looking qualification, which is detailed in our news release and incorporated in full for purposes of today's call. Certain financial measures referred to during this call are not measures
Q1 2020 Dundee Precious Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...