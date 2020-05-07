May 07, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Jonathan Carter Goodman - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Dundee Precious Metals 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I now call the meeting to order.



My name is Jonathan Goodman, and as Chair of the company, I will chair today's meeting. As you know, we took the early initiative to move to a virtual format for our annual meeting this year in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. To ensure the health and safety of our shareholders, colleagues and communities, we are using the power of technology to enable our shareholders to attend this meeting in a virtual format via live webcast. This format allows all shareholders and appointed proxy holders from any location to attend, participate and vote at the meeting. Guests are also welcome to attend and