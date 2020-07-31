Q2 2020 Dundee Precious Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Jennifer Cameron - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Jennifer Cameron, Director of Investor Relations, and I'd like to welcome you to Dundee Precious Metals' Second Quarter Conference Call. With me today are Dave Rae, President and CEO; and Hume Kyle, Chief Financial Officer.



After the close of business yesterday, we announced our second quarter results, and we hope you have had an opportunity to review our material. All forward-looking information provided during this call is subject to the forward-looking qualification, which is detailed in our news release and incorporated in full for purposes of today's call. Certain financial measures referred to during this call are not measures