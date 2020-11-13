Q3 2020 Dundee Precious Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Dundee Precious Metals Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today to Jennifer Cameron, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Jennifer Cameron - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Jennifer Cameron, Director, Investor Relations, and I'd like to welcome you to Dundee Purchase Metals third quarter conference call.



With me today are David Rae, President and CEO; and Hume Kyle, Chief Financial Officer.



After the close of business yesterday, we released our third quarter results, and I hope you've had an opportunity to review our material. All forward-looking information provided during this call is subject to the forward-looking qualification, which is detailed in our news release and incorporated in full for the purposes of today