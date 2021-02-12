Q4 2020 Dundee Precious Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Jennifer Cameron - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Jennifer Cameron, Director, Investor Relations, and I'd like to welcome you to Dundee Precious Metals fourth quarter conference call.



With me today are David Rae, President and CEO; and Hume Kyle, Chief Financial Officer; as well as Michael Dorfman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, who will be commenting on the results and answering your questions.



At the close of business yesterday, we released our fourth quarter and annual results and hope you've had an opportunity to review our material. All forward-looking information provided during the call is subject to forward-looking qualification, which is detailed in our news release and incorporated in full for the purposes of today