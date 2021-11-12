Q3 2021 Dundee Precious Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Dundee Precious Metals Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Jennifer Cameron. Please go ahead.



Jennifer Cameron - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Jennifer Cameron, Director, Investor Relations, and I'd like to welcome you to our third quarter conference call. Joining me today are David Rae, President and CEO; Hume Kyle, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Dorfman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. After the close of business yesterday, we released our third quarter results, and I hope you've had an opportunity to review our material.



All forward-looking information provided during this call is subject to the forward-looking qualification, which is detailed in our news release and incorporated in full for the purposes of today's call. Certain financial measures referred to during this call are not measures