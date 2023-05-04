May 04, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



It is now my pleasure to turn the meeting over to Peter Gillin, Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Gillin, the floor is yours.



R. Peter Gillin - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Independent Chairman



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Dundee Precious Metals 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I now call the meeting to order. My name is Peter Gillin, and as Chair of the company, I will chair