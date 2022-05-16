May 16, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. first-quarter 2022 earnings call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brian Siegel with Hayden IR. Thank you. You may begin.
Brian Siegel - Hayden IR - IR
Good morning. Welcome to DecisionPoint Systems' first-quarter 2022 earnings call.
Joining me today are Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer; and Melinda Wohl, Vice President of Finance. For those of you that have not seen today's release, it is available on the Investor Section of our website at www.decisionpt.com.
Before beginning, I would like to remind everyone that except for historical information, the matters discussed in this presentation are forward-looking statements that involve several risks and uncertainties. Words like believe, expect, and anticipate mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or
Q1 2022 DecisionPoint Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 16, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...