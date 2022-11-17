Nov 17, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Steve Smith - DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. - CEO and Director
Good morning. I'm Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Director of DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. I'm very happy to welcome you to our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
As you know, this meeting is being held in a virtual meeting format only via a live webcast. Melinda Wohls, our Vice President of Finance and Administration, will serve as the Secretary for this meeting. And I will serve as Chairman of today's meeting.
It is 9:00 AM Pacific Time, and in accordance with the notice of annual meeting and our announcement on October 20 of the adjournment of the meeting from October 20 to today, I'm pleased to call to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders back to order.
Before we proceed with the business of the annual meeting, I'd like to introduce to you the nominees of our Board, who are present and participating in this virtual meeting today. The nominees present at the virtual meeting today are myself, Steve Smith; Stanley Jaworski; Richard Bravman; William Cooke; John Guttilla; and Michael Taglich. In addition,
DecisionPoint Systems Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
