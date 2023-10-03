Oct 03, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Steve Smith - DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. - CEO



(audio in progress)



-- it's called the data capture industry. It has to do with RFID and barcode scanning and mobile and wireless computers.



Both gentlemen to my left and right, I worked with the primary manufacturer in this space, Zebra Technologies, so Stan Jaworski and Rich Bravman. So when I go to a Board meeting and I tell them the stories, I tell them the potential of the company, they connect the dots, so it's not like I don't get valuable support from Board members. And then also, I am blessed to have a great leadership team, not a good one, a great one. And one of those people are here this morning, and that is Melinda Wohl who, this year, was promoted to CFO. Give her a hand.



Okay, let me explain the business we're in and the market opportunity. We think it's enormously exciting for our investors. And it's really exciting if you wake up and get to do this every day, which I am privileged to do. We have competitive advantage. You'll hear about that. We're in a business where if you think about it, if an item is moving, it