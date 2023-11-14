Q3 2023 DecisionPoint Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
Operator
DecisionPoint Systems' third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Brian Siegel. Thank you. You may begin.
Brian Siegel - Hayden IR, LLC - IR
Joining me today are Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer; and Melinda Wohl, Chief Financial Officer.
except for historical information, the matters discussed in this presentation are forward-looking statements that involve several risks and uncertainties. Words like believe, expect, and anticipate mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or
