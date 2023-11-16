Q2 2024 Embracer Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Martin Arnell - DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Embracer's Q2 results presentation. My name is Martin Arnell, and I'm an analyst with DNB Markets in Stockholm and I'm here to moderate Q&A after management's presentation. (Operator Instructions) With that, I want to hand over to President and CEO, Lars Wingefors, and with him is Johan, as well, Ekstrom, the Deputy CEO and CFO.
Lars Wingefors - Embracer Group AB(publ)-Founder - CEO & Director
Thank you, Martin. And hello, and a warm welcome to this Embracer Group's Q2 presentation from Stockholm.
Before we get into the business details of our second quarter, I want to start this conference by saying a personal thank you to the 900 people that whom left Embracer during second quarter. As you'll hear today, we are determined to transform Embracer into a leaner, stronger company. That said, it's painful to me that you need to leave the group, and we have been and are doing everything we can to preserve jobs
Nov 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
