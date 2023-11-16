Q2 2024 Embracer Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Arnell - DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Embracer's Q2 results presentation. My name is Martin Arnell, and I'm an analyst with DNB Markets in Stockholm and I'm here to moderate Q&A after management's presentation. (Operator Instructions) With that, I want to hand over to President and CEO, Lars Wingefors, and with him is Johan, as well, Ekstrom, the Deputy CEO and CFO.



Lars Wingefors - Embracer Group AB(publ)-Founder - CEO & Director



Thank you, Martin. And hello, and a warm welcome to this Embracer Group's Q2 presentation from Stockholm.



Before we get into the business details of our second quarter, I want to start this conference by saying a personal thank you to the 900 people that whom left Embracer during second quarter. As you'll hear today, we are determined to transform Embracer into a leaner, stronger company. That said, it's painful to me that you need to leave the group, and we have been and are doing everything we can to preserve jobs