Q1 2020 Ebix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Darren S. Joseph - Ebix, Inc. - Corporate VP of Finance & HR



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Ebix, Inc.'s 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me to discuss the quarter is Ebix Chairman, President and CEO, Robin Raina; Ebix CFO, Steve Hamil; and President, North America Operations, Ash Sawhney.



Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements that we make today are forward looking, including, among others, statements regarding Ebix's future investments, our long-term growth and innovation, the expected performance of our businesses and our use of cash. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statement.



Please note