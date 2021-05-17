Q1 2021 Ebix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ebix, Inc. First Quarter Financial Results and Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Darren Joseph, Corporate Vice President of Ebix. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Darren S. Joseph - Ebix, Inc. - Corporate VP of Finance & HR



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Ebix, Inc's. 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me to discuss the quarter is Ebix's Chairman, President and CEO, Robin Raina; President, Insurance Services, North America, Ash Sawhney; and Ebix's EVP and CFO, Steven Hamil. Following our remarks, we'll open up the call for your questions.



Let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements that we make today are forward-looking, including, among others, statements regarding Ebix's future investments, our long-term growth and innovation, the expected performance of our businesses and our use of cash. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that might