Q2 2021 Ebix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Ebix, Inc. Second Quarter Financial Results Investor Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Darren Joseph, Ebix, Inc. Vice President. Please go ahead.



Darren S. Joseph - Ebix, Inc. - Corporate VP of Finance & HR



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Ebix, Inc.'s 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me to discuss this quarter is Ebix's Chairman, President and CEO, Robin Raina; Ebix's Global CFO, Steve Hamil; and Ebix's North American President, Ash Sawhney. Following our remarks, we'll open up the call for your questions.



Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements that we make today are forward looking, including, among others, statements regarding Ebix's future investments, our long-term growth and innovation, the expected performance of our businesses and our use of cash. These statements involve a