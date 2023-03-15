Q4 2022 Ebix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

And I will now turn the conference over to Darren Joseph, Corporate Vice President. You may begin.



Darren S. Joseph - Ebix, Inc. - Corporate VP of Finance & HR



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Ebix Inc.'s 2022 Annual Results Earnings Conference Call. Joining me to discuss the annual results is Ebix Chairman, President and CEO, Robin Raina; President, Insurance Services, North America, Ash Sawhney; and Ebix EVP and CFO, Steve Hamil. Following our remarks, we will open the call for your questions.



Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements that we make today are forward-looking, including, among others, statements regarding Ebix's future investments, our long-term growth and innovation, the expected performance of our businesses and our use of cash.



