Q1 2023 Ebix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ebix First Quarter 2023 Investor Calls. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Darren Joseph, Corporate Vice President. You may begin.



Darren S. Joseph - Ebix, Inc. - Corporate VP of Finance & HR



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Ebix Inc.'s 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me to discuss the annual results is Ebix Chairman, President and CEO, Robin Raina; President, Insurance Services, North America, Ash Sawhney; and Ebix CFO, Amit Garg. Following our remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.



Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements that we make today are forward-looking, including, among others, statements regarding Ebix's future investments, our long-term growth and innovation, the expected performance of our businesses and our use of cash. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those