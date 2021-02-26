Feb 26, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Peter N. Thier - Erste Group Bank AG - Head of Corporate Communications



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a cordial welcome from Erste Campus. Erste Group is the leading bank in Central and Eastern Europe and the largest Austrian back. My name is Peter Thier. I'm Head of Corporate Communications working for this bank.



It's my pleasure to welcome you to our press conference 2020. On the balance sheet, Stefan DÃ¶rfler, our Chief Financial Officer, will present the 2020 details to you. And then Mr. Spalt, our CEO, well, he's going to talk about the prospects of 2021. Following that, the 2 gentlemen will be at your disposal should you have any questions. The journalists among you will see a query field in the webcast. So just type in your question, and I will retrieve those questions on my iPad and I will then pass on those questions to the speakers.



Stefan DÃ¶rfler, CFO, you have the floor.



Stefan DÃ¶rfler - Erste Group Bank AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Peter. Ladies and gentlemen, thanks for taking