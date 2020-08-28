Aug 28, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to our 12 months interim results call. Our speaker today are Mr. Lewis, our CEO; Mr. van Garderen, our CFO; our 4 country Directors, Mr. Le Goueff, Mr. Frois, Mr. Fraticelli and Mr. Mills. In addition, our Group Leasing Director, Valeria Di Nisio; our Research Manager, Ilaria Vitaloni; and our Group Economist, Caterina Liori, are available to answer your questions at the end. Mr. Lewis, you can go ahead.



Jeremy P. Lewis - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Right. Right. Thank God, I demuted myself just in time. As you're probably aware, I'm heading rapidly to the end of my career. And it's probably suitable that it probably should have been -- it has been the most difficult 6 months of the 30 years I've been with Eurocommercial for everyone. It really has been tough. But I think the performance of our teams have been fantastic, I have to say. To retain our tiny vacancies just over 1%, to still see rental growth after the lockdown period is very, very encouraging. And I can't praise my colleagues