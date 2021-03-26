Mar 26, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Eurocommercial 31st of December 2020 Results Conference Call. I will now turn the call over to Valerie Jacob, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.
Valerie Jacob - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Director of IR and Corporate Development
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Eurocommercial with the presentation for the 18-month financial reporting period to 31st of December 2020. I'm on the call with our CEO, Evert Jan van Garderen; our CFO, Roberto Fraticelli; and our CIO, Peter Mills.
We will start with a short presentation before we open the floor to questions. Mr. van Garderen, please go ahead.
Evert Jan van Garderen - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - CEO & Member of Management Board
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. This is the first time the newly composed management board is reporting to the market. And in this call, Peter Mills will talk in more detail about the property portfolio and ESG, followed by Roberto
Full Year 2020 Eurocommercial Properties NV Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 26, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...