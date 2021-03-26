Mar 26, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Eurocommercial 31st of December 2020 Results Conference Call. I will now turn the call over to Valerie Jacob, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.



Valerie Jacob - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Director of IR and Corporate Development



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Eurocommercial with the presentation for the 18-month financial reporting period to 31st of December 2020. I'm on the call with our CEO, Evert Jan van Garderen; our CFO, Roberto Fraticelli; and our CIO, Peter Mills.



We will start with a short presentation before we open the floor to questions. Mr. van Garderen, please go ahead.



Evert Jan van Garderen - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. This is the first time the newly composed management board is reporting to the market. And in this call, Peter Mills will talk in more detail about the property portfolio and ESG, followed by Roberto