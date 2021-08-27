Aug 27, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Evert Jan van Garderen - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - CEO & Member of Management Board
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. I'm happy to be on this call with Roberto Fraticelli, our Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Mills, our Chief Investment Officer, to present Eurocommercial results for the 6 months financial reporting period till 30 June 2021.
I will provide you with an overview of the operations of Eurocommercial, while Peter will elaborate on various details regarding property portfolio and ESG followed by Roberto, who will discuss the financial results.
Finally, I will make some short closing remarks before we open the call for questions and answers you may have.
