Mar 25, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Eurocommercial Properties Full Year Annual Results 2021. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Evert van Garderen, Chief Executive Officer, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Evert Jan van Garderen - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. I'm happy to be on this call with Roberto Fraticelli, our CFO; and Peter Mills, our CIO, to present your commercial results for the year 2021. After my introduction, Peter Mills will talk in more detail about the property portfolio and ESG, followed by Roberto Fraticelli, who will discuss in more detail the financial results. I will start with an overview of the operations of Eurocommercial during the financial year 2021, and we'll finish this presentation later with some remarks on the dividend proposal and the new dividend policy. We then open the call for any questions and suggestions you may have.



Operationally, the