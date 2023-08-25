Q2 2023 Eurocommercial Properties NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Luca Lucaroni - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this morning. I would like to inform you that on this call we have Evert Jan van Garderen, our CEO; Roberto Fraticelli, our CFO; and Peter Mills, our CIO, to present Eurocommercial results for the half year 2023.



I give then the floor to Evert Jan to start with the presentation.



Evert Jan van Garderen - Eurocommercial Properties N.V. - CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everybody. And thank you, Luca, for introducing us. After my introduction, Peter Mills will talk in more detail about the property portfolio, the leasing and ESG; followed by Roberto Fraticelli, who will discuss in more detail the financial results. I will start with