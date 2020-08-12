Q2 2020 ECN Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
And the conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. John Wimsatt. Please go ahead, Mr. Wimsatt.
John B. Wimsatt - ECN Capital Corp. - Head of Corporate Development & IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in our conference call to discuss ECN Capital's second quarter 2020 results announced earlier today. Joining us are Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Lepore, Chief Financial Officer.
The news release summarizing these results was issued this afternoon and the financial statements and MD&A for the 3-month period ended June 30, 2020, have been filed with SEDAR. These documents are available on our website at www.ecncapitalcorp.com. Presentation slides to be referenced during the call are accessible
