May 12, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the ECN Capital First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. John Wimsatt. Please go ahead, Mr. Wimsatt.
John B. Wimsatt - ECN Capital Corp. - Head of Corporate Development & IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in our conference call to discuss ECN Capital's first quarter 2021results announced earlier today. Joining us are Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Lepore, Chief Financial Officer.
A news release summarizing these results was issued this afternoon and the financial statements and MD&A for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2021 have been filed with SEDAR. These documents are available on our website at www.ecncapitalcorp.com. Presentation slides to be referenced during the call are accessible in the webcast as well as in PDF format under the Presentations
Q1 2021 ECN Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...