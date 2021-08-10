Q2 2021 ECN Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everybody. First, I want to thank everyone for joining this call, given the day and time change in light of today's news. Second, this call may last a little bit longer than normal, given that we'll discuss both the Service Finance transaction today, our Q2 results as well as an update on the go-forward business and guidance. Joining us are Steve Hudson, Chief Executive Officer; Michael Lepore, Chief Financial Officer; and Randy Yasny, who's our Chief Investment Officer.



A news release summarizing these results was issued this afternoon and the financial statements and MD&A for the 3-month period ended June 30, 2021, has