Half Year 2023 Evolva Holding SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Evolva presentation regarding the half year 2023 results. (Operator Instructions) Let me now hand the floor over to Christian Wichert, the CEO of Evolva.



Christian Wichert - Evolva Holding SA - CEO



Thank you. Yes. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Evolva half year results presentation 2023. My name is Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva. And with me in the room here are Doris Rudischhauser, our Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations; and Carsten Daweritz, our CFO. May I first draw your attention to our standard legal disclaimer before we come to the agenda of today. Looking at the agenda, I will start with providing the business highlights of the first half of 2023. Carsten then will report on the financial results of the first half before we give an outlook on 2023 and beyond. As always, we will have a Q&A session at the end of our presentation.



Let's start now with our business highlights as our current situation is quite complex, I tried to summarize for you on one page