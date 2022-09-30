Sep 30, 2022 / NTS GMT

Kerry Stevenson - Small Caps - Analyst



Welcome back to Small Caps. My name is Kerry Stevenson. I've asked Murray Hill, the Managing Director and CEO of Elevate Uranium to come and have a chat with us. The ASX code is EL8. [Paired] with a fantastic announcement today over in their project in Namibia, we can talk about that.



We're going to talk about the outlook for uranium and why Murray is pretty happy man. Look at the smile on his face today. Murray, great to see you. Welcome back to Small Caps. Been a while.



Murray Hill - Elevate Uranium Limited - MD & CEO



It's been a while, Kerry, but we have been busy. And it's great to be back. It's great to be coming back with a good story to tell. We've been working hard over that period of time that we haven't spoken, and today is an example of what we've achieved.



Kerry Stevenson - Small Caps - Analyst



Yeah, and that's why I'm really happy to have you come back. But because we haven't spoken for a while, can you just give everybody a brief overview? You've got six