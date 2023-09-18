Sep 18, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Okay, that looks like we have everyone online. So I'll just introduce you to Stephen Newton, CEO of Elixirr and Graham Busby is the CFO of Elixirr, and they are here today to talk through their financial results for the first half of the year 2023. So I shall pass over to you, Stephen.



Stephen Alexander Newton - Elixirr International plc - Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and thank you for all of you who are attending this call. I know there are a couple of new potential investors and obviously, for those of you who have been supporting us so far, thanks very much for that. And hopefully, after you've seen our results, you've been very pleased with how the business is performing, you didn't mention Nick, who's our FD, he's also here. So Nick will be part of this presentation, too. So this slide trade-in and I presume we're going to try to take questions at the end. But if there's something that people would like to ask during the flow, please or free to attempt interrupt us and we can answer it there and then.



So we can do both. So please