May 14, 2021 / 01:50PM GMT
Brent Slava - Benzinga - Editor
Elys Game Technology, Mike Ciavarella, he's the Chairman of the Board of Elys Game. How are you doing today, Mike?
Mike Ciavarella - Elys Game Technology, Corp. - Executive Chairman
I'm doing very well. Thanks.
Brent Slava - Benzinga - Editor
Awesome. I will let you take it away. I don't want to take up anymore of your valuable time here.
Mike Ciavarella - Elys Game Technology, Corp. - Executive Chairman
Sure. Thank you very much. Well, thanks, everyone, for joining Elys Game Technology. We trade under the symbol ELYS on the Nasdaq and NEO stock exchanges. We're a sports betting technology company providing sports betting and iGaming solutions to customers.
We have a very solid management team. I'm Mike Ciavarella, the Executive Chairman, and many of our teams that operate the businesses have been in this industry for the better part of 20 years.
Of course, we're going to present some forward-looking statements, and I
Elys Game Technology Corp at Benzinga Virtual Global Small Cap Conference Transcript
May 14, 2021 / 01:50PM GMT
