Half Year 2020 EML Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thomas Anthony Cregan - EML Payments Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, Kevin. Good morning. Welcome to the EML Payments earnings call for the first half of the 2020 financial year. My name is Tom Cregan, CEO and Managing Director of EML Payments. And I'm accompanied on the call by Rob Shore, our Chief Financial Officer for EML Payments. We'll take you through a summary of our first half and then open it up to the floor for questions with the time remaining.



On Slide 2, moving straight into the presentation. On Slide 2, in the notice section, you'll note that the results today exclude any contribution from PFS, which we announced to the market in November last year. There are customary closing conditions on this transaction as outlined at the time, including regulatory approval in the United Kingdom from the FCA and in Ireland from the CBI (sic) [CBOI]. And as of today, the transaction has not closed. So PFS is not included in these results nor is PFS included in our guidance at this