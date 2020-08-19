Full Year 2020 EML Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EML FY '20 Annual Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Group CEO and Managing Director of EML Payments, Tom Cregan. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Thomas Anthony Cregan - EML Payments Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, Edlin. Good morning, and welcome to the EML Payments earnings call for the 2020 financial year. My name is Tom Cregan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. And I'm joined today by Rob Shore, our Group Chief Financial Officer. We'll take you through a business update on our financial results, but we will also use the opportunity to share with you some details on our corporate strategy, Project Accelerator, which (inaudible) on July 1.



This is certainly an unusual reporting season for EML given we experienced the impacts of COVID-19 as well as the closing of the acquisition of Prepaid Financial