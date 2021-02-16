Feb 16, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EML Payments Limited H1 Results Briefing Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Tom Cregan, Managing Director and Group CEO. Please go ahead.
Thomas Anthony Cregan - EML Payments Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director
Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to the EML Payments' earnings call for the first half of the 2021 financial year. My name is Tom Cregan, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer. And I'm joined today by Rob Shore, our Group Chief Financial Officer.
We'll take you through our financial results in the half, a general business update and our financial guidance, which we are reinstituting. Given we're still in lockdown in Melbourne here, and will be here for 1 more day, let's hope we get through the next hour without my neighbor deciding to mow his lawn, my dog going off on a [tirade] or the local rubbish collection guy picking the bins up, which he is just about to start doing. So let's get into that and see how we go.
Half Year 2021 EML Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 16, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...