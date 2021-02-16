Half Year 2021 EML Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to the EML Payments' earnings call for the first half of the 2021 financial year. My name is Tom Cregan, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer. And I'm joined today by Rob Shore, our Group Chief Financial Officer.



We'll take you through our financial results in the half, a general business update and our financial guidance, which we are reinstituting. Given we're still in lockdown in Melbourne here, and will be here for 1 more day, let's hope we get through the next hour without my neighbor deciding to mow his lawn, my dog going off on a [tirade] or the local rubbish collection guy picking the bins up, which he is just about to start doing. So let's get into that and see how we go.