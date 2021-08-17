Full Year 2021 EML Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EML Payments Limited Fiscal Year 2021 Results Investor Presentation.



Thomas Anthony Cregan - EML Payments Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to the EML Payments Limited results call for the 2021 financial year. I'm Tom Cregan, Managing Director of EML Payments. And I'm joined today by Rob Shore, our Chief Financial Officer.



On today's call, we will reverse the order that we've historically used and have Rob lead off with our financial results and FY '22 guidance before I go through a business update, and then we can open it up for questions.



The 2020 financial year, going back 1 year, was a strong year for us before the impacts of COVID in the fourth quarter took the wind out of our sails in terms of our statutory results, albeit we still grew EBITDA in excess of 30%. The 2021 financial year, unfortunately, had some