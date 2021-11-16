EML Payments Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EML Payments Limited Annual General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Peter Martin, Chairman. Please go ahead.
Peter Martin - EML Payments Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, and welcome to the EML Payments Limited 2021 Annual General Meeting. My name is Peter Martin, I'm the Nonexecutive Chairman of EML.
Before I begin, I'd like to recognize the traditional owners of the land on which I speak, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging. I'd also like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands on which you all participate from.
Thanks for joining today's meeting. Once again, we'll be completely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related health concerns that have continued into 2021. I do hope that all of you care about -- those of you who care about keeping safe and well as the challenges of COVID-19 continue to impact us. It will assist to further curb the
Nov 16, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
