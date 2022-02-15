Half Year 2022 EML Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
Thomas Anthony Cregan - EML Payments Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the first half results for the financial year 2022. As you know, my name is Tom Cregan, MD and CEO, and I'm joined by Rob Shore, our CFO. We're also joined today in the room by David Curneen, our Chief Operating Officer; and Ryan Chellingworth, Head of Treasury, if there are any questions after this that we need to fire to Ryan or David.
Jumping to Slide 4, our gross debit volume has grown significantly in the half to $31.6 billion. And courtesy of our Sentenial, Nuapay acquisition, we now operate in 32 countries around the world.
Slide 6 has our headline numbers and key takeaways. As I mentioned, our gross debit volumes were up 209% to $31.6 billion, which drove a 20% increase in revenue to $114.4 million.
