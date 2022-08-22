Full Year 2022 EML Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EML Payments Limited FY '22 Full Year Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to Ryan Chellingworth, Group Treasurer. Please go ahead.



Ryan Chellingworth -



Hello, and welcome to the EML Payments results briefing for the full year ended 30 June 2022. I am Ryan Chellingworth, the Group Treasurer at EML, and thank you for joining this briefing. Today's presentation will be from Emma Shand, our Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an overview of the results and a business update. Rob Shore, our Group Chief Financial Officer, will provide details of the result, and Emma will then provide a brief summary. Presentations will be followed by the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to Emma. Thank you, Emma.



Emma V Shand - EML Payments Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, Ryan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining