Half Year 2023 EML Payments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EML Payments Limited Half Year 2023 Results Briefing.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Emma Shand, CEO. Please go ahead.



Emma V Shand - EML Payments Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Thanks for your time today and your ongoing support of EML.



With me today is our Interim Group Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Gatt. For those who haven't met yet, Jon, he's been our EML's European CFO based in the U.K., which represents the largest part of our customer and employee base. Today, we will take you through our financial performance for the half year and give you an update on the early progress of our strategic initiatives to transform EML following the announcement 3 months ago of our new strategy. Jon will take you through the details of our financial results. And following that, I will talk about our current strategic initiatives.



Our financial results for the half year were in line with