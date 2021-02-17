Feb 17, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Martin Landry - Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research



Ghassan, how are you?



Ghassan Halazon - Emerge Commerce Ltd. - Founder, President, CEO & Director



Good, Martin. Good to be here with you. Thanks for having us. We're super excited.



Martin Landry - Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research



It's a pleasure. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Stifel GMP's conference, discussing the online grocery industry. My name is Martin Landry. I'm a Managing Director in the Equity Research Department here at Stifel GMP. Our next presenter is Ghassan Halazon, the Founder and CEO of EMERGE Commerce. EMERGE Commerce operates niche e-commerce brands across North America, including the recently acquired truLOCAL, which is a subscription-based premium meat delivery service. And EMERGE is relatively new to public markets. The company completely -- completed a successful RTO in the fall. It started to trade on the TSX Venture roughly 2 months ago. And EMERGE's shares