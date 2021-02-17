Feb 17, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
Martin Landry - Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research
Ghassan, how are you?
Ghassan Halazon - Emerge Commerce Ltd. - Founder, President, CEO & Director
Good, Martin. Good to be here with you. Thanks for having us. We're super excited.
Martin Landry - Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research
It's a pleasure. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Stifel GMP's conference, discussing the online grocery industry. My name is Martin Landry. I'm a Managing Director in the Equity Research Department here at Stifel GMP. Our next presenter is Ghassan Halazon, the Founder and CEO of EMERGE Commerce. EMERGE Commerce operates niche e-commerce brands across North America, including the recently acquired truLOCAL, which is a subscription-based premium meat delivery service. And EMERGE is relatively new to public markets. The company completely -- completed a successful RTO in the fall. It started to trade on the TSX Venture roughly 2 months ago. And EMERGE's shares
Emerge Commerce Ltd at Stifel GMP Online Grocery Virtual Conference Transcript
Feb 17, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...