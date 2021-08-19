Aug 19, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ghassan Halazon - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. - CEO, President, Director, Founder



Well, thank you very much, Michelle. It's really good to be here with everyone. We appreciate your time here today this morning. My name is Ghassan Halazon, I'm the Founder and CEO of EMERGE Commerce.



We are TSXV: ECOM. An acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer brand across North America. We have about 2 million subscribers that we present over 12,000 merchant partners, offers to ranging from premium meats, to groceries, golf experiences, and equipment, family activities, and events in nearby escapes.



We count a number of reputable brands in our portfolio. Our most recent acquisition is truLOCAL. It's the market leader in meat subscriptions, $20 million plus revenue business. It's profitable, it's bootstrap, and it connects local farmers with a health