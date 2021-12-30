Emerge Commerce Ltd SNN Network Webcast Transcript

Dec 30, 2021 / NTS GMT

Ghassan Halazon - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and good to be here with everyone. Appreciate your time here this afternoon. My name is Ghassan Halazon. I am the Founder and CEO of EMERGE Commerce; TSXV, ECOM. We're a publicly listed company here in Toronto on the Venture Exchange.



And what we do is we are basically a buyer and builder of ecommerce brands, really niche ecommerce brands across North America. We view ourselves as one of the rising premium digital brand portfolios. And really what we've amassed is a hidden gem niche ecommerce portfolio that's scaling rapidly, diversified, and is starting to show real profitability.



Overall, to give you an idea, we have about $120 million-plus in gross merchandise sales, essentially sales processed across our platform. We have about eight brands, five verticals, and obviously, across Canada and