Q1 2019 Fluence Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Fluence Corporation Limited Q1 FY 2019 Business Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that we are not taking questions from the phones at this time.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Richard Irving, Chairman. Please go ahead.



Richard Irving - Savcor Group Limited - Former Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, operator, and good morning for those of you in Australia, good evening to our U.S. listeners. I am Rich Irving, Chairman of Fluence, and I am joined on the call by Henry CharrabÃÂ©, Managing Director and CEO; and Francesco Fragasso, Chief Financial Officer. Also on the call is Adam Hinckley, who has recently joined Fluence as Vice President, Investor Relations and Project Finance. Adam has been an active investor and adviser to companies in the water and sustainable infrastructure industries for the past 15 years. Adam will lead the Investor Relations function and help expand our project finance effort. I welcome Adam to our team.



As you may recall, it